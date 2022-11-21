OKCFD Investigating Cause Of Duplex Fire In SW OKC


Sunday, November 20th 2022, 11:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire on the Southwest side of the metro on Sunday.

Crews say when they arrived at the home along Southwest 86th and May, heavy smoke was pouring out of the attic and garage.

Authorities said two people were inside when the fire started.

"We're going to have significant damage, not only to the structure but there's gonna be significant damage to the personal belongings as well," said OKCFD Chief David Carter.

Both of the people living inside the home were treated by EMSA and are expected to be OK.

