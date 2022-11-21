By: News 9

Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic

UPDATE: A man is recovering after being hit by a car along Villa and Northwest Expressway.

Police say the victim's vehicle stalled in the middle of the intersection and when he got out he was hit by oncoming traffic.

The man was taken to the hospital.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway.

A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street, according to police.

Police said the man was not aware there was oncoming traffic and was hit.

Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

