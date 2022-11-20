OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance

-

Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance to help stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns.

“As long as it’s causing problems in our city,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “We’re going to address it.”

Oklahoma City Police teamed up with five law agencies at the end of October for a street take-over operation. Department officials said multiple agencies were needed because of how quickly illegal racers change locations.

“Some of these take place in business parking lots,” Quirk said. “Some take place on the highway, and they do move.”

Some activities can turn violent. The police department’s Air One helicopter captured an undercover operation last year. The drivers took over a parking lot in southwest Oklahoma City to party, race and do burnouts.

Air One pilot: “Hey, be advised one of the undercovers was hit by a bottle from a guy in the Camaro. If you guys can wrap him up.”

In the most recent operation police had 22 cars impounded. The first offense is a 90-day impoundment and subsequent offenses can result in a 120-day impoundment. One accused street racer was driving his mother’s car.

“Man, you drive your mom’s car pretty quick,” an officer said. “She know you’re driving her car fast?”

Officers also wrote 52 citations and arrested 33 people.

“Certain individuals have been linked to violent crimes in the past,” Quirk said.

The fine for illegal street racing is up to $2,000 plus a possible trip to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the cost to impound a vehicle.