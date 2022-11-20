Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion

By: News 9

One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out.

Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company.

A report by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the tanker was used the day before to transport 150 barrels of a flammable substance and that it had not been cleaned.

The report also found that no one told Bonds about the risk before he went to work.

