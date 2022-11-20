Oklahoma County Detainee Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency


Saturday, November 19th 2022, 7:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County detainee died in the hospital Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) said at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a detention officer called for medical personnel to respond to Renee Houston’s cell.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, and emergency responders arrived and transported Houston to the hospital.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

OCDC said Houston was booked in the detention center on Aug. 29, 2022.
