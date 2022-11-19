Fire Crews Respond To SE OKC House Fire


Saturday, November 19th 2022, 9:27 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire started in a home near South Central Avenue and Southeast 23rd Street, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters said people experiencing homelessness got inside the vacant home and were living in the attic when they allegedly set a fire and torched the roof.

No injuries have been reported.
