Oklahoma City Fire Issues Warning About Space Heaters Ahead Of Winter

Winter just started and a lot of people are pulling out those space heaters, but before you crank up the heat make sure you are taking the proper safety measures.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 they respond to hundreds of house fires during the winter months and a good portion of them start with a space heater.

“We want everyone to be warm and be safe at the same time,” said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Before you buddle up next to a space heater the fire fighters want to make sure you are keeping your loved ones and your home safe.

“A lot of people like to bundle up in a blanket and have the space heater right on them or next to the furniture. Please keep these space heaters 3 feet away from anything that can burn,” he said.

Another rule of thumb, skipping the extension cord and plugging them directly into the wall.

“Space heaters normally cause some fires or us every fire season. Typically, from December to February we see a spike in our housefires. Last year, we responded to nearly 400 structure fires and about half of these were attributed to heating fires,” said Capt. Douglas.

Putting a space heater in a closet to avoid your pipes freezing can also start a fire.

“As soon as you leave the room and you are through with your space heater make sure you never leave it unattended. Make sure you unplug it from the wall and you also turn it off just as an extra safety precaution,” he said.

Before a fire even starts, make sure your smoke alarm is working.

“We are still responding to housefires where people do not have working smoke alarms in their house. You have a 50% greater chance of survival if you have a working smoke alarm in your home so protect your home, protect your family,’ he said.

The Oklahoma City Fire department will install a smoke alarm for free if you don’t have one. Those that are interested can call 405-316-BEEP (2337).