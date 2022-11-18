By: News 9

Downtown Edmond Business Association Asking For Donations For Annual Food Drive

-

The Downtown Edmond Business Association is asking for donations for its annual food drive Saturday.

Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable items and money donations from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of East Broadway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue, if weather allows.

They need canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed meals and uncooked pasta.