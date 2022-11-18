Amazing Oklahomans: Gerald Manzer


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 8:54 pm

By: News 9


Our Amazing Oklahoman Thursday is a wizard with a plank of wood.

Gerald Manzer has spent 8 months of his retirement building a one-half scale model of a covered wagon.

His daughter tells us he started from the ground up, taking measurements, bending the wood and metal himself, to make it as authentic as possible.

He hopes one day it will be preserved in a museum where it can be appreciated for years to come.
