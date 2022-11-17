City Of Yukon Kicking Off ‘Christmas In The Park’ With Big Celebration


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 12:36 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

The City of Yukon will kick off "Christmas in the Park" with a big celebration Saturday.

The event will kick off with the “Chill Your Cheeks 5K” at 5 p.m.

There will also be a Jingle Walk and food trucks before the lights in Chisholm Trail Park turn on at 6 p.m.

Opening night will wrap up with a drone Show at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.
