City Of Yukon Kicking Off ‘Christmas In The Park’ With Big Celebration

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 12:36 pm
The City of Yukon will kick off "Christmas in the Park" with a big celebration Saturday.
The event will kick off with the “Chill Your Cheeks 5K” at 5 p.m.
There will also be a Jingle Walk and food trucks before the lights in Chisholm Trail Park turn on at 6 p.m.
Opening night will wrap up with a drone Show at 7 p.m.
For more information, click here.
