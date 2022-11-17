USPS Preparing For Holiday Season


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 10:06 am

By: News 9


With Christmas getting closer and closer, the U.S. Postal Service said it's ready for the increased demand.

USPS officials testified before Congress, and said they've made improvements in the past two years.

Some of the new improvements include thousands of new hires and hundreds of new package processing machines which have been added across the country.

"We are not the organization we were two years ago during the challenging 2020 peak season amidst a global pandemic," said USPS Strategic Initiatives Executive Manager Greg White. "While headwinds remain, we are now structured for precision."

The post office says packages need to be in the mail no later than Dec. 17 in order to arrive in time for Christmas.
