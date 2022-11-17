By: News 9

OU Health Hosting Information Night To Raise Awareness For Diabetes

-

November is National Diabetes Month, and OU Health is hosting an information night Thursday to raise awareness.

The event is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Samis Education Center near Northeast 13th and Lincoln.

Dr. Jed Friedman, OU Health's director of the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, joined News 9 this morning to answer questions related to diabetes.