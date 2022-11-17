OU Health Hosting Information Night To Raise Awareness For Diabetes

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 9:53 am
November is National Diabetes Month, and OU Health is hosting an information night Thursday to raise awareness.
The event is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Samis Education Center near Northeast 13th and Lincoln.
Dr. Jed Friedman, OU Health's director of the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, joined News 9 this morning to answer questions related to diabetes.
November 17th, 2022
November 16th, 2022
November 9th, 2022
November 8th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022