Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 8:54 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash.

Firefighters said the northbound I-35 Service Road lanes will be closed for a couple hours to get the roadway cleared.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

 
