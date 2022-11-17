Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 8:54 am
Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash.
Firefighters said the northbound I-35 Service Road lanes will be closed for a couple hours to get the roadway cleared.
Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022