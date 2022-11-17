Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 6:53 am
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies.
The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph.
Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s.
Could break the record cold high in Oklahoma City Friday.
Light snow is possible tomorrow and tomorrow night.
Very little accumulation expected.
