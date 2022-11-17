Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 6:53 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies.

Temps and wind for Thursday.

The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph.

Future wind chill for Friday.

Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s.

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.

Could break the record cold high in Oklahoma City Friday.

Snow zone Friday night.

Light snow is possible tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Snow zone for Friday night.

Very little accumulation expected. 

Future snow totals.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 17th, 2022

November 16th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 17th, 2022