Maintenance Crews Repairing Water Main In SW OKC


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 6:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Residents in the area of Southwest 24th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue woke up Thursday morning without water after a water main in the area broke.

The utilities crew on scene said the pipe broke due to old age.

Authorities said the water main should be repaired in six to eight hours, and that crews may have to tear up the road.
