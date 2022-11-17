Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living room floor with a gunshot wound in her leg.

OCPD said the victim told officers she was 25 weeks pregnant, and she heard someone pushing the window unit into the apartment but couldn't see them.

Police then said the woman told them a bullet was fired through a window and struck her.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

So far, there is no word on any arrests.

This is a developing story.