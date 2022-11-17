Yukon Schools Purchase Flight Simulators For Aviation Program

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 5:34 am
Yukon Public Schools has taken another giant step in its aviation program by purchasing two flight simulators through a grant.
The district purchased two flight simulators using Career Tech grants, and classes are taught by Mica Foster, a Former Navy Pilot.
Students were able to start using the simulators on Wednesday.
