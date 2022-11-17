OTA Announces New Turnpike App


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 4:23 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced a new app for people who don't want a Pikepass.

Drivers who download the Plus Pass smartphone app and register their vehicle can pay tolls from the app using a credit card.

The OTA said it's cheaper than waiting for a bill to arrive in the mail, but Pikepass will still be the cheapest option overall.

The app is available on iPhone and Android.

