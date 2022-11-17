OTA Announces New Turnpike App

Thursday, November 17th 2022, 4:23 am
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced a new app for people who don't want a Pikepass.
Drivers who download the Plus Pass smartphone app and register their vehicle can pay tolls from the app using a credit card.
The OTA said it's cheaper than waiting for a bill to arrive in the mail, but Pikepass will still be the cheapest option overall.
The app is available on iPhone and Android.
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022