Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 5:45 am

By: News 9


TUTTLE, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle.

The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles.

According to OHP, a vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Desarae Dowdy struck another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Audon Lara when Dowdy attempted to make a U-turn on the highway.

Lara was uninjured, however Dowdy was transported to the hospital in fair condition, but with head, arm and leg injuries.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 17th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 17th, 2022