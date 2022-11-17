Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle.

The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles.

According to OHP, a vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Desarae Dowdy struck another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Audon Lara when Dowdy attempted to make a U-turn on the highway.

Lara was uninjured, however Dowdy was transported to the hospital in fair condition, but with head, arm and leg injuries.