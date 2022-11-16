Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 1:52 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning.

The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street.

Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene.

The identity of the male has not been released. The state medical examiner's office will determine the person's cause of death.


