Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 1:52 pm
Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning.
The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street.
Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene.
The identity of the male has not been released. The state medical examiner's office will determine the person's cause of death.
November 16th, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022