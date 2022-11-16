Intruder Shot, Killed By Homeowner In Chickasha


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 10:35 am

By: News 9


CHICKASHA, Okla. -

The Chickasha Police Department said it is investigating a homicide at a home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said an intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner around 12:30 p.m. near Norge Road and West Country Club Road.

The intruder was shot after forcing their way into the home. Police said the suspect died at the scene.

The identity of the intruder and the homeowner have not been released.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 16th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 17th, 2022