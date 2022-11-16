Intruder Shot, Killed By Homeowner In Chickasha

By: News 9

The Chickasha Police Department said it is investigating a homicide at a home Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said an intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner around 12:30 p.m. near Norge Road and West Country Club Road.

The intruder was shot after forcing their way into the home. Police said the suspect died at the scene.

The identity of the intruder and the homeowner have not been released.

This is a developing story.