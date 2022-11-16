Cold Temps Continue As Snowfall Approaches

By: News 9

-

Cold this morning and it will be chilly this afternoon.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Tomorrow will be the warmest of this workweek.

Highs in the 50s and a south breeze.

A strong arctic cold front will arrive tomorrow evening.

It will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens Friday. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s.

Look for a chance for light snow through the early afternoon as well. This will not be a heavy snow maker. Some areas will see a dusting to a half an inch.