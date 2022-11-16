Cold Temps Continue As Snowfall Approaches


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 6:46 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cold this morning and it will be chilly this afternoon.

Temps this afternoon across Oklahoma.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Tomorrow will be the warmest of this workweek.

Low temps Tuesday night.

Highs in the 50s and a south breeze.

Temps for Thursday afternoon.

A strong arctic cold front will arrive tomorrow evening.

Temps for Friday afternoon.

It will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens Friday. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s.

Snow zone for Friday.

Look for a chance for light snow through the early afternoon as well. This will not be a heavy snow maker. Some areas will see a dusting to a half an inch. 

Future snow totals for Friday.
