Oklahoma Celebrates 115 Years Of Statehood

Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 4:58 am
As of Nov. 16, 2022, it's been 115 years of statehood for the Sooner State.
President Theodore Roosevelt signed the statehood proclamation in 1907, which made Oklahoma the 46th state to join the U.S. Choctaw Chief Allen Wright suggested the name during treaty negotiations to represent the people indigenous to this land.
