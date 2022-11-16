Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft

By: News 9

Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle.

Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood.

Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were still inside.

Business owner Gary Land said even though the truck was missing, he was not worried.

"They said 'do you want to go look for the truck?'" Land said. "I said nope, Jesus will bring it back."

Drivers were able to spot the stolen truck and trailer later that day.

Witnesses told police Wiley ran a stop sign before hitting a tree.

When police found the suspect, officers said Wiley told them the voices in his head told him to stop driving the truck.

Wiley was arrested on vehicle theft and resisting arrest complaints.