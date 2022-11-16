Man Stabs Self During Pursuit In OKC

By: News 9

Police said a man stabbed himself in the neck during an early Wednesday morning chase on foot.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said this started when a man experiencing homelessness was not able to enter into a house he'd been staying in at around 2am near Northwest 26th Street and North Virginia Avenue.

Police were called to the scene where the man began to flee.

Police said during the chase the man stabbed himself in the neck, before he was transported to the hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story.