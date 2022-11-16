New Location, New Tech But News 9's Purpose Remains The Same

By: News 9

New Tech: State Of The Art Features At News 9

With broadcasts in full swing here at News 9 in our new downtown headquarters, Oklahoma City joins other major cities like New York where media live in the heart of the city.

News 9's Colby Thelen shows how the new location and technology will help carry on our commitment to you, our viewers.

The product and our purpose haven't changed, just where and how you see it.

"Viewers are going to notice a different look in our studio," said News 9 News Director Nathan Elliott.

That look includes 80 monitors, just what a visual medium needs.

"Whether it's a news story, breaking news or weather, we're going to be able to display that more clearly for our viewers to communicate important information that could either save their life or impact their life," Elliott said.

From alerts to live reports.

"It's so critical during breaking news or breaking weather events, and with our new technology we'll be able to bring in more live reports simultaneously than we ever have," Elliott said.

Inside the building, as a whole, there is little divide -- intentionally done says Griffin Media owner David Griffin.

"Work has changed. What we were able to do was develop a workspace that is more collaborative," Griffin said.

Collaboration benefitting those outside the space.

"We're going to be able to communicate much more quickly and pass along that information to viewers faster than we've ever been able to," Elliott said.

Same product. Same purpose. Made better by where and how you see it.



