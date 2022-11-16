Homeless Alliance In Need of Essentials For Unhoused Oklahomans

-

Hats, gloves and hand warmers, for Oklahoma these items are a staple when braving the cold Midwest temperatures.

The cold weather is just getting started in our state. Many of us layering up before heading outside. But what about our unhoused neighbors looking to stay warm?

The Homeless Alliance helps upward of 200 people per day. Their donations are running low as they kick off the winter season.

"It's not like winter sneaks up on us but it kind of does, so our supplies are really low right now," said Dan Straughan, the Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance.

He said it takes a combination of community members and local organizations to help our unhoused neighbors stay warm during the winter.

"Our dayside shelter which is normally open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., we started to extend those hours until 5:30 p.m. because the overflow shelters open at 6 p.m. so that way people don't have to wait in the cold to get into the shelter," he said.

Outreach teams make their way around the city once the temperature drops in the evening. The Homeless Alliance along with the Mental Health Association outreach team answer calls from concerned citizens.

"Just last night I got a call from a concerned citizen who said she saw a man on a bus bench at Memorial and Meridian, way out in Northwest Oklahoma City, she was concerned about him," said Straughan.

From there, the teams decide the best approach to provide them with the resources they need, including anything to make them warm.

The Homeless Alliance says the number one reason people don't go to a shelter is their pets.

"That really is one of the things that keeps people from going to the shelters is that they have a companion animal from which they will not be parted," said the Executive Director.

With more than 300 unsheltered homeless people, the Homeless Alliance is hoping the Oklahoma Standard will carry them through the winter months.

"Here at the Homeless Alliance because we do serve so many unsheltered homeless people we need coats, hats, gloves. For coats, we need men's size large and up because those will fit everybody.

People that would like to donate items can go to the Homeless Alliance from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and drop off donations. They are located at 1724 NW 4th St.



