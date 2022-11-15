Mustang Horizon Intermediate Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

By: News 9

-

Mustang Horizon Intermediate School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area.

The line was breached at the corner of Linden Dr. and Heights Dr.

MHI was evacuated to Mustang 'South' Middle School out of an abundance of caution.

Students will be dismissed at normal time from the gym at Mustang South.

Students will exit to the south to ride the buses and on the north side of the gym if they are getting picked up.

Mustang Horizon Intermediate will be open Wednesday, with normal school hours.



