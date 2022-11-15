OKC Metro Nursery Helps More Than 150 Families With Much-Needed Supplies

-

The OkCity Crisis Nursery works around the clock to make sure families in need across the metro have access to essential items they are not able to afford.

The nursery generously gives out anything a parent needs with no questions asked. They set items out such as car seats, diapers, clothes, beds and leave it for families to come and pick up as needed.

On Tuesday, the organization set out items for 178 families.

With the recent cold snap, the nursery said it is seeing more of a need for a variety of supplies and require continued support to be able to keep helping families.

Their services go beyond donating items. They also watch kids when parents need a break, among other things.

Jennifer Roberts, the founder of the nursery, said more and more families are facing hardships of different kinds.

"A lot of them are facing evictions because their gas bills are really high, so they are having to choose,” Roberts said. “‘Do we pay our gas bill?’ Or they can't do both, so the diapers are a huge need right now.”

When there is a need, the nursery springs into action, rain or shine.

"Friday night, the snow was coming down and we are like, ‘How are we going to sit on the couch and relax when we know kids are sleeping on the floor?’” Roberts said. “So we were loading up the trailer when the snow came down.”

Their goal is to help prevent child abuse by filling the needs other organizations can't.

"It's a place where if you don't have a village, we are your village,” Roberts said. “And it is not just us. It is the community. We are completely 100% community funded. We have nurses -- there are all walks of life that come in.”

The nursery is also in need of volunteers.

"It's hard to say without crying,” Roberts said. “It is making a huge impact, whether it's diapers or being here to hold a baby. Yesterday, we had a mom who came here by herself. She had just gotten home from the hospital, and she stayed for two hours just talking and ate so she got that support."

The nursery said it needs winter clothes for babies and kids, car seats and diapers, among other items for children. They also take cash donations.

The organization asks that you text them before dropping off any items.

If you would like to learn more, you can visit the organization’s website here or Facebook page here.