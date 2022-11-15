Arrest Made in Seminole County Homicide Investigation

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man earlier this month.

OSBI agents arrested 52-year-old Robie Watters on Sunday after they said he and another man, 33-year-old Russell Bolen, allegedly pointed firearms at a third man, 46-year-old Daniel Sisco.

Agents said Sisco opened fire at the two men, killing Bolen and wounding Watters.

OSBI agents arrested Watters after he was released from the hospital.

The bureau said Watters was arrested on a number of complaints, including felony pointing of a firearm, felony murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Watters was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center and is pending transfer to the Seminole County Jail.