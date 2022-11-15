OHP Identifies 3 People Who Died In Guthrie Country Club Incident


Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 12:46 pm

By: News 9


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it has identified three people who died at a Guthrie country club one week ago.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club.

Authorities said 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake and 29-year-old Andrew Allison drowned after their boat was being submerged in water and the three men attempted to swim to shore.

