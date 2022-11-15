Roadway Reopened After Crash In Woods County


Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 8:49 am

By: News 9


ALVA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that happened at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday north of Alva.

The crash has led to both lanes of US-281 being blocked approximately a half-mile north of Alva city limits in Woods county.

However, both lanes have since been reopened.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.
