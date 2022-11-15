Cold Weather Continues; Next Chance For Snow Friday


Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 7:00 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Still some slick travel where the heaviest snow fell yesterday.

Road conditions for Tuesday.

A few isolated slick spots for the counties in blue.

Temps this afternoon.

Skies will clear from the west to the east today. Look for sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Clear and very cold tonight.

Lows temps for Tuesday night.

Wind chills single digits and teens tomorrow morning. Our next chance for winter weather is Friday.

Temps for Wednesday afternoon.

It will be very chilly with highs in the 30s and light snow possible.

Snow zone on Friday.

Not a major winter storm at this point.

Future snow totals across the state.
