Cold Weather Continues; Next Chance For Snow Friday

Still some slick travel where the heaviest snow fell yesterday.

A few isolated slick spots for the counties in blue.

Skies will clear from the west to the east today. Look for sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Clear and very cold tonight.

Wind chills single digits and teens tomorrow morning. Our next chance for winter weather is Friday.

It will be very chilly with highs in the 30s and light snow possible.

Not a major winter storm at this point.