State Fairgrounds Bringing In Increased Revenue

Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 6:14 am
Events at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds raked in more than $16 million in direct spending into Oklahoma City's economy in October alone.
Between the Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show and the Oklahoma City Gun Show, officials said more than 100,000 people visited over the last month.
The Oklahoma State Fair generated more than $104 million the month before, due to the Oklahoma State Fair.
