Firefighters Battle Blaze In North OKC


Tuesday, November 15th 2022, 4:27 am

By: News9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived to the scene of a structure fire at around 12:30 a.m. near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue.

According to the OKCFD, this was an abandoned restaurant with no one inside.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the structure received minimal damage.
