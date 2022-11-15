OKCPS Leaders Prepare For Next Steps Following Bond Passage

-

Nearly $1 billion will go towards improvements for students in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

District leaders provided an update for the community on a timeline for these projects.

Nearly a week ago, the voters of Oklahoma City approved the largest school bond in OKCPS History.

Leaders told News 9’s Feliz Romero in many ways the work has just begun.

The OKCPS Board of Education is now looking at the next steps following the passing of the bond.

“It took a lot to get us over the finish line and really it is just a wonderful example of partnering and communicating,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, the OKCPS Superintendent.

While the campaign is over, the district is now in the planning phase for more than 400 projects.

“We have an oversight committee, so the bond planning committee flips over into the citizens oversight board now,” he said.

One new school is set to open in August of 2026.

“We are already getting architects and engineers under contract. We are getting construction management teams under contract. We’re in the design development phase of many of the projects,” said the Superintendent.

The district said smaller projects will break ground in early 2023.

“I would anticipate sometime within the next several months we are going to be able to see some groundbreaking on some of these projects. I am looking at the end of the summer as we get into the fall,” said McDaniel.

In the coming days the superintendent will provide a detailed timeline for the board to review.



