Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season.

To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google.

“It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma Regional Food Bank.

Google.org is the philanthropy department of the tech giant. Through the program, Google is sending $10 million to foodbanks across the country. Oklahoma was lucky enough to be part.

“You know what it was one of those pinch yourself moments, you're like what? How much?” said Dykstra.

“It's going to provide a whole lot more meals to people that are really hurting right now inside the state of Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell.

Google has a data center in Pryor and takes pride in partnering with the communities that they call home.

“One of the things that we are most proud of at Google is being good community partners, and this partnership here with the Regional Food Bank is a real example of that,” said MJ Henshaw, Public Affairs and Strategy with Google.

“This holiday season we don't want any Oklahomans going hungry so I can't thank Google enough,” said Pinnell.

While the money will get the spotlight, dozens of Google employees helped the Regional Food Bank pack boxes.

“Googlers! Googlers from Pryor and even Dallas, Texas, have driven up and are giving their time to help us pack emergency food boxes,” said Dykstra.

“We are so fortunate that around the holidays we have so many generous people throughout our city and our state trying to support,” said Dykstra.

Oklahoma support that even surprised Google executives.

“That's a long drive from Pryor, can we get that many people to come? And our colleague said oh MJ you don't know, Oklahomans have the biggest hearts and they'll be there,” said Henshaw.

The Regional Food Bank is always looking for volunteers to pack boxes. To sign up yourself, your family, your co-workers or even a civic group, go to www.regionalfoodbank.org



