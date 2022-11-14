OKC Crews Ready To Go For Monday's Winter Storm

By: Chris Yu

In anticipation of Monday's winter storm, state and city crews said they were prepared to tackle any accumulation.

In Oklahoma City, 17 trucks with plows and salt spreaders were on stand-by, and crews were ready to work 12-hour shifts, according to a news release from the city.

Meanwhile, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) were standing by as well.

“Here in the metro, we have 50 trucks ready to go if anything moves in. Statewide, we have more than 600 kind of ready to go," Bryce Boyer, public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said.

ODOT said it has 190,000 tons of salt and sand mix, 385,000 tons of salt brine and magnesium chloride and 192 salt sheds across the state. Boyer said crews have been pretreating some areas, like interstates, state highways and overpasses.

“Places that are elevated that are prone to be more slick than just traditional roadways," said Boyer.

Boyer said if you must hit the road, pack patience and a variety of other items, just in case.

"If you do see our crews out, we do recommend leaving a good amount of space between you and them so they can maneuver, get the roadway clear for you. We usually recommend about 200 feet of distance, just keep everybody safe," Boyer said. "Before you go out, make sure that phone is charged. Pack some warm clothes. Pack a blanket. Try to be as ready as you can."

Regardless of how much accumulation the state gets, Boyer said ODOT is ready.

“Every storm, we treat as priority one," he said. "So we’re always trying to take them as seriously as we can. Our No.1 priority is the safety of the traveling public,” Boyer said.

To monitor road conditions, motorists can download the Drive Oklahoma app.