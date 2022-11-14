By: News 9

Snow Tubing Coming To Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Just In Time For Winter

More winter activities are coming to Downtown Oklahoma City over the next few weeks and that includes snow tubing at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The annual event starts next Friday and Saturday.

It will also be open Dec. 10 and 11 before opening daily starting Dec. 17.

There are multiple 90-minute sessions each day through Jan. 1, except Christmas Day.

