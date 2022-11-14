Property Owner Watches In Tears As Old Auto-Shop Burns; Fire Investigation Underway

-

An investigation is underway after a commercial fire Monday morning.

The fire happened near Northwest 13th Street and North Robinson Avenue at the A&A Auto Salvage yard.

The property owner said they had just closed for good two weeks ago after over four decades of collecting cars and car parts.

The owner, Kimberly Ream, sat and watched teary-eyed as the building and everything inside burned.

Oklahoma City notified Kimberly just before 9:30 a.m. that smoke was seen coming from her building.

"I came around I-40 and seen all the black smoke, and I thought maybe it was just the cars in the back of the property," Kimberly said.

When she arrived, she quickly saw the fire took the building, and the memories along with it.

"I've been shaking ever since I got here cause it's so sad to see something that you put all your hard work into, and it's just gone now." Kimberly continued, "my son, he can hardly even stand to be here because he was here when he was four, and to see it all falling apart."

Kimberly's son is now 30 years old. The business was started by her parents and brother over 40 years ago.

"It was time to move on. Some time to get out and do things before something happens to him," Kimberly said.

Over 50 Oklahoma City firefighters battled the cold alongside the flames at the three-alarm fire. The roof collapsed in at least two places and made the building unsafe for crews to go inside.

"We can only assume the contents inside are probably auto parts and things that they used for their business," Battalion OCFD Chief Benny Fulkerson explained.

"There's a '56 Packard in there that was drivable and a Fairlane that needed work and a Plymouth that needed work," Kimberly said.

Kimberly planned to auction off those parts that turned into black smoke.

An auction company had already come in and taken inventory for an online auction that was supposed to happen on Nov. 17, and an in-person auction on Dec. 1.

Now, Kimberly has to sift and see what they can save.

"Just want to wait and see what's left. We have some of the vehicles in the back that haven't got touched. It seems to be mostly in the front. So, there's still hope there's something salvageable," Kimberly explained.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.