AAA Releases Tips To Get Vehicles Winter Ready

Monday, November 14th 2022, 1:24 pm
AAA Oklahoma is gearing up for winter emergency calls Monday.
Before hitting the road, they said it's important to make sure your car is winter ready.
AAA recommends people to check their tire pressure, know how old the vehicle battery is and keep a winter emergency kit on hand.
They said if someone breaks down, pull out of traffic and turn on the emergency flashers.
November 14th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022
November 15th, 2022