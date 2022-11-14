Brent Venables Releases Statement Following U.Va. Shooting


Monday, November 14th 2022, 1:02 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OU head football coach Brent Venables has released a statement after a gunman opened fire and killed three football players Monday at the University of Virginia.

Venables released the following statement via Twitter: "On behalf of the University of Oklahoma football Family, I send Prayers, love, & Support to Coach Elliott and the entire @UVAFootball family and University community. We are devastated and heartbroken for the families and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy."

﻿
