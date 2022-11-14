Winter Storm Moving Across Okla. Monday

A winter storm is making its way across the the state Monday.

Parts of the west and southwest regions of the state have already seen snow Monday morning. Some roads in those regions have seen some slick spots on the road, so drivers should be cautious.

As the storm moves east, the cold air in the system is pushing cooler temps and the possibility of snow into central Oklahoma.

Snow should arrive in the metro around 3 p.m. and will last until about 8 p.m.

The storm should be out of central Oklahoma into the evening hours as the storm moves farther east.

Much of the southern portion of the state could see one to two inches of snow, while much of the central and eastern parts of the state can see one inch or less of snow.

The snow amounts could change as the storm moves east.