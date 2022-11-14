34-Year-Old Shot, Killed In NW OKC; Homicide Investigation Underway

By: News 9

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said responded to the scene at around 1:58 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway regarding gunshots being heard in the area.

A person in the area discovered Dillard Tornes, 34, shot multiple times, police said.

Officers said Tornes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in the early stages, and no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.



