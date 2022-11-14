Crimson And Cream Launches Fan-Funded Campaign To Raise $3 Million For Sooner Student-Athletes

By: News 9, News On 6

Crimson and Cream has created a new fan-funding campaign Monday with a goal of raising $3 million in 30 days to help support Sooner student-athletes.

Crimson and Cream is an approved NIL partner of the University of Oklahoma.

OU fans can support the university's athletes by subscribing to Crimson and Cream before signing day on Dec. 21.

