John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor And Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead At 89

By: Entertainment Tonight

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89.

In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old "Friends" star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she began. " You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️"

Jennifer ended her post, writing, "I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."





In June, Jennifer honored her father in a tribute at the 2022 Daytime Emmys, where he won the Lifetime Achievement Award. John was perhaps best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." During her dad's Lifetime Achievement Award honor, Jennifer appeared virtually, and praised her dad.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

John couldn't attend the event so his former co-star, Suzanne Rogers, accepted the award on his behalf.

Jennifer is the daughter of John and actress Nancy Dow, who died in 2016 at 79. Jennifer recently opened up about her parents' divorce in her cover story for Allure.

"I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up," she told the magazine. "I forgave my mom. I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

In addition to his role on "Days of Our Lives," John also had guest appearances on hit TV shows like "The West Wing," "Gilmore Girls," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Mad Men," and more.

In addition to Jennifer, John is survived by his wife, actress Sherry Rooney, who he married in 1984, and their 33-year-old son, Alex Aniston.