OHP: 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Crash, Vehicle Fire In Cleveland County

By: News 9

A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a crash early Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:51 a.m. near 84th Street and York Road.

A 16-year-old driver was heading eastbound on York Road when the vehicle departed the roadway and struck a fence, according to OHP.

Troopers said the vehicle then rolled an unknown amount of times and ejected one person that was inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire after coming to a rest, troopers said.

One of the 17-year-old passengers was transported by Survival Flight to OU Health in critical condition, OHP said.

Three other passengers, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old teens, were transported to the hospital and have been treated and released, according to troopers.

The driver and two other teenage passengers refused treatment, OHP said.

Troopers said seat belts were in use by the driver and front seat passenger, but the five backseat passengers were not wearing theirs.