Cold Rain Transitioning Into Snow For Central Okla. Monday

Sunday, November 13th 2022, 8:00 am
Monday looks like the day to gain some more snow as our next system pulls through.
The system will start dropping some snow Monday morning in the northwest region of the state before it makes it way into central Oklahoma.
We start out with cold rain in the metro, but that transitions to snow after lunchtime.
Much of the state could see snow Monday afternoon into the evening hours.
November 13th, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022
November 14th, 2022