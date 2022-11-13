Cold Rain Transitioning Into Snow For Central Okla. Monday


Sunday, November 13th 2022, 8:00 am



Monday looks like the day to gain some more snow as our next system pulls through.

PRECIP CHANCES MONDAY MORNING

The system will start dropping some snow Monday morning in the northwest region of the state before it makes it way into central Oklahoma.

We start out with cold rain in the metro, but that transitions to snow after lunchtime.

FUTURE SNOW TOTALS 11/13/22 

Much of the state could see snow Monday afternoon into the evening hours.
