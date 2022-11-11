‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC

Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene.

Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old.

“A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care of everyone,” Young’s daughter, Ariel, said.

“She was our sister, our mother. She had eight siblings. We have over eight aunts and uncles, and she has five children and grandchildren,” Young’s sister, Trina, said.

For Young’s family, they remain in disbelief after hearing from doctors that their mother was left on the road after being hit.

“They know that she was hurt, and they left her there to die,” said Trina. “They didn’t call 911, and they just left her there to disappear.”

Police said she was walking around 3 a.m.

Young was transported to the hospital in critical condition where her family had to share their heartbreaking goodbye.

“For six days, she stuck around and gave us enough to stick around and for us to say goodbye,” said Ariel.

Young died Thursday, leaving her family asking for help to find out who did this to her.

“I know the person that did this could come forward,” said Ariel.