OKCPS Foundation Teams With Oil & Natural Gas Company To Give Thousands Of Coats To Students

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools said its foundation teamed up with a metro energy company to deliver winter coats to students in need.

Mach Resources and the foundation came together to provide 6,000 coats, according to a press release.

The initiative is a part of the foundation's annual Coat-A-Kid program.

“Today’s event is especially exciting as we celebrate having reached our Coat-A-Kid fundraising goal for the year,” OKCPS Foundation president and chief executive officer Mary Mélon-Tully said in the release. “Winters can be brutal in Oklahoma, and without the support of our generous partners, we know that thousands of OKCPS students would not have a coat to keep them warm on their way to and from school. Once again our community partners have stepped up donating $115,000, which allows us to provide 6,000 new winter coats for OKCPS students who need them most. We are deeply grateful for their continued support.”

According to the release, the new coats will likely impact the nearly 90 percent of OKCPS' 34,000 students who live "at or below the poverty line."

“Mach considers it a privilege to help ensure that every student in our city has a warm coat as we enter this season of cooler weather,” Mach Resources vice president of administration Greg Dewey said in a statement. “We are blessed to partner with the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation who is at the forefront of meeting the physical, emotional and educational needs of our students.